Police book Maulana Abdul Aziz, 6 others for violating govt order

Islamabad Police has booked former Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz and six others for “disobeying a government order, spreading fear and inciting people against the state”.

According to a local daily, the case was registered with the Aabpara police station on a complaint lodged by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Mohammad Walayat against Aziz and six others under section 505(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offense against the state or against the public tranquility) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to police, last Friday, Aziz gathered people at Lal Masjid for prayer despite a ban on prayer congregations imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“He provoked the sentiments of people,” the policemen said.

Officials deployed around the mosque informed them of the ban on prayer congregations and the misuse of loudspeakers, but they ignored. They said around 400 people gathered at the mosque whose sentiments were provoked by these actions.

However, the publication added that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

According to ICT officials, the administration and police were lenient towards khateebs and imams who disobeyed the order issued by the administration.