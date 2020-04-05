PIA stops Karachi operations after pilots show coronavirus symptoms

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday stopped its flight operations from Karachi on Sunday after four pilots were suspected of contracting the coronavirus.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik issued immediate instructions to ground the planes. Four pilots were stopped as part of precautionary measures against the virus.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) also prohibited pilots from operating special flights after it appeared that coronavirus-related SOPs had been ignored.

“It has come to our notice that on recently operated “humanitarian flights” safety has been compromised and COVID-19 related SOPs have been ignored. The safety and health of our crew members has always been and remains our utmost priority. PALPA will in no circumstances compromise on the safety of its members,” a statement issued by PALPA read.

PIA’s international flight operations are partially restoring as a special flight carrying 327 passengers left for London on Saturday night, after the strict screening of the passengers at the health desk at the airport. The spokesperson of the national flag carrier had said that another flight would leave for London on Sunday from the Islamabad airport.

It may be noted that PIA was allowed to operate eight special flights for London and Manchester.