Indian troops martyr five more Kashmiris in IOK

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred five more Kashmiri youngsters bringing the toll to nine over the past 24 hours.

The youngsters were martyred during a continued violent operation in Keran area of Kupwara district. An Indian solider was also killed and another injured during the ongoing operation.

Earlier, Indian troops had killed four youth identified as Sadam Malik, Aijaz Ahmed Naikoo, Shahid Sadiq Malik and Waqar Ahmed in Hardmanguri area of Kulgam district on Saturday. Three Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area.

87 MARTYRED, 956 INJURED DURING 8-MONTH SIEGE:

According to a report released by the Kashmir Media Service on the completion of eight months of unrelenting military siege and lockdown since India had revoked the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on August 5, 2019, at least 956 people were critically injured due to use of brute forces, firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

The report stated that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians and civil society members, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Dr Hameed Fayaz , Muhammad Yasin Attai, Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Showkat Ahmad Bakshi, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Moulana Mushtaq Veeri, ,Zafar Akbar Butt, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Abdul Samad Inqilabi,Abdul Ahad Parra, trade union leader Mohammad Yaseen Khan and human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo continued to remain under house arrest or in jails.

Others illegally detained in Tihar and other jails of India include senior Hurriyat leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aiyaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, Mohammad Aslam Wani, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Qazi Yasir Ahmad and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. They are facing illegal detentions in different jails of occupied Kashmir and in other parts of India.

The report stated that increased cordon and search operations have also added to the miseries of the people of the occupied territory.