Govt needs business community to save people from virus: PM 

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the government is determined to resolve the problems of the people in these difficult times.

“The business community involved in charity has given me encouragement as the government needs its support to solve the problems of people especially during the ongoing crisis,” the premier said while talking to a leading entrepreneur Khawaja Jalaluddin Romi at Governor House, Lahore.

“We do not know how long our fight against the coronavirus will continue, but we will be victorious in the end. Our resolve and efforts would bring fruits,” PM vowed.

He said that each segment of the society was strengthening the government’s efforts in fighting the virus, adding he was grateful to the business community for contributing generously to his relief fund.

Multan Dry Port Trust Chairman Khawaja Jalaluddin Romi expressed his full support for PM Imran, saying Mehmood Group of Industries always stood by the people in an hour of need.

He said that since the outbreak, Mehmood Group has been providing testing safety kits and other necessary equipment to different government hospitals of Punjab.

He said that to ensure that the coronavirus is eradicated from South Punjab, they are working on many projects with the Pakistan Army and the Punjab government so that people stay safe.

Romi asked the chairperson of Ehsas Programme to ensure that all charity reaches the helpless people of south Punjab.

He also appreciated the efforts of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, saying Qureshi presided over the first meeting after the announcement of PM’s programme for coronavirus affectees and gave approval to many projects for South Punjab. Romi revealed that in last two weeks they have provided basic food supplies to more than three thousand households at their doorsteps, without affecting their self-respect and it is an ongoing process.

He also presented a cheque of a hefty amount to the PM.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Chauhdry Muhammad Sarwar said that Mehmood Group of Industries had undertaken many welfare projects of clean water for the people of different parts of south Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the role of Mehmood Group, saying they always are there to serve humanity and one such evidence is that they had always extended support to Shaukat Khanum Hospital.