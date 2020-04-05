Doctors say won’t perform duties unless provided protective gear

HYDERABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of doctors on Sunday warned that medical and paramedical staff would not perform their duties from April 6 if they are not provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A video-link meeting of JAC was held and attended by Dr Peer Manzoor of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh and Dr Umar Sultan of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh among others.

The meeting reviewed matters confronting to doctors, nurses and paramedics assigned on duty at COVID-19 isolation wards and quarantine centres in different cities of the province.

The JAC said the Sindh government had completely failed to provide safety kits to doctors, nurses and para medical staff who were performing their duties during the coronavirus pandemic.

The participants of the meeting said that for the last six days, doctors were performing their duties by wearing black arm bands to record protest against the non-provision of PPE for their safety but the Sindh government did not provide them anything.

They said that as per decision of the JAC, all doctor will attend their duties from Monday but they will not perform duty unless they are provided safety kits as per WHO guidelines.

They also demanded of the Sindh government to announce special high-risk allowance for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who were performing their duties round the clock, adding that they should also be given transport facility and utility allowances.

The participants of the meeting said that federal and Punjab governments had already announced the special high risk allowance equal to one salary for doctors and paramedical staff and demanded that amount deducted from doctor’s and para medicals staff’s salaries should be paid back to them as they were fighting coronavirus pandemic as frontline soldiers.

Dr Muhammad Khan Shar, Dr Abdul Razaque Rajpar, Dr Yaseen Umrani, Mehboob Noonari and others were also attended the meeting.