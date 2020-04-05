Chinese doctors urge for further 4-week lockdown

LAHORE: Chinese health experts on Sunday underlined the need for continuation of lockdown for at least twenty eight days to control the spread of coronavirus among the masses.

They expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar here in the provincial capital.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Mayo Hospital CEO Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Amir Zaman Khan, University of Health Sciences VC Professor Javed Akram, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Professor Mehmud Ayaz, Ameeruddin Medical College Professor Principal Sardar Al Farid, Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Professor Arif Tajammul, Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Ashraf Nizami and others present at the occasion.

Buzdar said that expertise of Chinese doctors will be utilised for the treatment of coronavirus patients in the province while assuring that the provincial government will follow the successful Chinese model to defeat COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the province.

“The Chinese model is the best example for the whole world to eradicate the coronavirus,” he said.

After a briefing from Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on the Chinese model of treating COVID-19 (coronavirus) patients, Buzdar asked her to seek maximum help from the visiting Chinese health experts to overcome the crisis.

The chief minister said that the Chinese line of action against COVID-19 outbreak had been very successful and the Punjab government would adopt their scientific method to defeat the deadly virus.

He also ordered for following the medical treatment guidelines to deal with coronavirus patients in the province, adding that the standard operating procedures (SOPs), adopted by the Chinese authorities to check the outbreak, would be implemented in Punjab.

It may be mentioned here that the team of Chinese experts had earlier carried out a training session to Pakistani doctors on COVID-19 case detection, prevention and clinical management at the King Edward Medical University under the supervision of Dr Yasmin Rashid.

They delivered lectures on their respective areas of expertise and shared the experience of controlling the pandemic in Wuhan regarding containment strategies, signs and symptoms and lessons learnt on care for critically ill patients.

During the meeting, the Chinese experts emphasised that ‘social distancing and isolation of confirmed and suspected patients was the key besides training doctors to be efficient.

Dr Yasmin Rashid thanked the Chinese government for sending their experts to Pakistan and added that Pakistan’s doctors were keen to learn from the experience of the Chinese.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Iran Khan, important decisions are being made. Although we are increasing the number of beds and ventilators, yet we have learnt that social distancing and stopping transmission is the key to controlling the disease. The people of Pakistan and the government will jointly fight this battle,” she further added.

He thanked the visiting doctors for their support and assistance provided by the Chinese government to Pakistan and said the friendship between the two countries have stood the test of time.