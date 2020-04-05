26 more Camp Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to sneak its way in every nook and corner of the world, Camp Jail Lahore too was jolted on Sunday after as many as 26 more prisoners tested positive for the novel virus.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in Camp Jail has reached 29.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases tally jumped to 2899 today with 45 deaths from the pandemic recorded so far.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard stated 170 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total count of COVID-19 includes 1163 patients in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 185 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad, 12 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The country has recorded over 17 new cases during the last 24 hours.