Opp grills Imran after PTI leaders’ involvement in sugar crisis

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday took an exception to the involvement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar in the sugar crisis, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan has “thieves” in his own party.

PPP Secretary Information Nafisa Shah said that the people who created the sugar crisis in the country and minted money exposed as the financial facilitator of Imran Khan.

She said Imran Khan’s cronies have been caught stealing red handed and added the person who is known to level baseless accusations was also exposed as the patron of looters and plunders of peoples’ hard-earned money.

Secretary Information PPP said that the industrialist Jahangir Tareen who spent billions for Imran Khan to become prime minister has taken back the amount with interest.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday lashed out at the PTI government for having declared others thieves while having “bandits” in their own ranks.

“Those who declared others thieves had sugar and wheat bandits in their own ranks,” said Aurangzeb.

Her remarks followed a report by the Federal Investigation Agency which had been tasked to probe the recent sugar and wheat crisis in the country. The report claims top PTI members were among those who benefitted from the shortages.

“The people Imran sahab continues to blame are neither in the government, nor are they ministers,” she said, referring to the prime minister’s criticism of the previous governments which he says are to blame for the country’s financial turmoil.

Aurangzeb alleged that “under the patronage” of the prime minister, “Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar and the companies of allies continued to smuggle sugar” out of the country.

Addressing the premier, she demanded that he explain to the people why his “ATM” had robbed the nation twice — a reference to Tareen, who is among the wealthiest politicians in the country.

She said that the Punjab government had provided a Rs3bn subsidy to the “sugar bandits”.

“The report says that Tareen’s sugar mills received a 22% subsidy which amounted to Rs560 million,” said the PML-N spokesperson.

She said that the report has placed the blame on the provincial and federal governments “whose incompetence led to the wheat shortage”.

“Imran sahab, neither did the Sharif Group export even a kilo of sugar nor did it take even a rupee’s worth of subsidy,” she said.