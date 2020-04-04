Fired workers from my organisation during pandemic to make documentary on their plight: Sharmeen

KARACHI – In what appears to be the making of yet another Academy Award triumph, non–profit organisation The Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) has fired around a dozen of its employees amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, one of the laid off employees, Raza Gilani, alleged that he and twelve other employees were fired. Gillani alleged that despite their right to serve a one-month notice, as per employment contract, they were fired ‘with immediate effect’.

Following backlash on social media, Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, the patron-in-chief, former president and founding member of CAP, revealed that the decision to violate Sindh government’s directives, and basic consideration for worker – and human – rights, was taken so as to underline the plight of those being laid off.

“As usual, when it comes to me, an unnecessary controversy has been created. The workers from CAP have been fired, so that I can make a documentary on the plight of workers being fired – especially in Pakistan, where there are so many other problems as well,” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, while talking to The Dependent.

The Academy Award winning filmmaker further revealed that the CAP’s decision to pay the fired employees a month’s salary following social media backlash was also taken keeping the upcoming documentary in mind.

“We’ve told them to consider it the payment for their names and lives being used to make what in all honesty is a nailed-on Oscar-worthy story, given the global attention on Covid-19,” the filmmaker added.