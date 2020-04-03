PM forms body to protect media industry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted a five-member committee for the protection of media workers and the media industry.

The decision to form the committee was taken after the Pakistan Broadcasters Association wrote a letter to the prime minister.

Senior aides of the prime minister which include Firdous Ashiq Awan, Shahzad Akbar, and Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood are members of the committee.

The other two members of the committee comprise Shahbaz Gill and the federal information secretary.

The committee will be responsible to review the recommendations put forth by the PBA and resolve the association’s issues.

PM Imran said that media was playing a crucial role in the fight against the coronavirus.

The prime minister said that the government will do all it can to protect media workers and the industry.