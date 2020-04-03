Pakistan’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic is among the best in the world, a white woman on Fiverr.com is ready to say.

“We’re not just talking about the medical/paramedical community but also the public health administration,” said Cynthia White, a white woman available for on-camera testimonials and also copywriting for such testimonials.

“And, of course the respective provincial governments showed resilience and clarity of thought,” said White, reading off the pointer briefs. “Other than the seeend…sayind…no, sorry, Sinned, is that how you, yeah, other than the Sinned province.”

“But all of this was basically made possible due to the effort of the Pakistan armed forces,” she said. “Yes, I know, this one with a punch.”

White went on to clarify that this was not just an on-camera testimonial but copyrighting off the brief pointers given so, it’s a non-negotiable $ 50.

“Okay, $40, final,” she concluded.