Good news for Karachites

As the coronavirus pandemic creates panic across the country, Karachi has witnessed a drastic drop in the city’s crime rate this week. This certainly has come as a surprise for many in the metropolis when they got the news.

According to details shared by the local authorities, the crime rate in Sindh’s capital has decreased by 60% due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Moreover, as police, rangers and army guard are on the roads of the city, the incidents of motorcycles, cars and other valuables robberies have also decreased. In the past, between 60 and 55 motorcycles and 35 to 40 cars were stolen from the city daily. The number has now decreased to 20 only.

A policeman even said that there was no report of any car robbery in the city during the last eight days.

People are happy with the better law and order situation in the city where high crime rates have always been an issue. Many of them took to Twitter and shared their excitement and pleasure over the latest development.

Provincial Chief Minister Sindh also recently extended the lockdown period in Sindh. It is now being anticipated that at least the security situation in Karachi will remain the same even if there is no improvement in the pandemic.

NIMRA HAQUE

KARACHI