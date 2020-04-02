Govt to announce ‘big package’ for construction industry tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government will announce a “big package” for the construction industry so that laborers would not lose their jobs during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Radio Pakistan reported.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in connection with the distribution of tax refunds amongst the corporate sector in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Imran’s point man Jahangir Tareen, a business magnate himself.

The prime minister further announced that the government has decided to allow the construction sector to operate despite a lockdown amid coronavirus and provide it with the necessary incentives in order to create job opportunities. He observed the decision will also support other industries linked with the construction sector.

Imran noted that the development of infrastructure alone does not eliminate the danger of an epidemic as dangerous as coronavirus, saying the development of the health sector is equally important.

“Necessary SOPs (standard operating procedures) will also be developed to ensure the safety of the workers,” he said.

According to the premier, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has also made a list of industries that will be allowed to operate during the lockdown.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that Pakistan’s coronavirus curve is flatter than that of most countries. “I am confident that we will be able to contain the spread,” he said.

“Promoting industries and giving incentives to the corporate sector is crucial for national development. The tax refund is part of the process. The government has ensured timely refunds so that they do not face any liquidity issues,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran said Commerce Industry is in constant contact with the corporate sector as to how can we work together to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus.

He added that the government is making all-out efforts to reach to the impecunious strata through its flagship Ehsaas Welfare Program. He recalled that the government has announced to give Rs12,000 to such families for a period of four months.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said the tax amounts will be refunded in one week, terming the development “historic”.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Trade and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood, who was also in attendance, said the government fully stands by the corporate sector and is preparing a mega package which will be announced soon.