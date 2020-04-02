Firdous urges youth to help people during lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday urged the youth to support Prime Minister Imran Khan by joining the Corona Relief Tiger Force and participate in “national service of helping people” during the lockdown.

In a series of tweets, Firdous said the premier has assigned the task of delivering essential commodities to the needy during the incumbent crisis to the youth as they have always supported Imran Khan in his social endeavors.

“Politics should not be done over the word ‘tiger’. Every youth serving society is a tiger,” she said.

She further said Prime Minister Imran is calling them tigers even before joining politics. Firdous noted the same youth had actively participated in the establishment of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital where people are treated indiscriminately.

Firdous said all the political parties should give importance to the cause instead of words. “We have to defeat the enemy as a team,” she added