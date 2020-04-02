Education ministry, PTV launch Teleschool to facilitate students’ education

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that the Education Ministry through Pakistan Television (PTV) has launched an initiative called “Teleschool” for providing an opportunity to school going students to get an education while they remain indoors.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the aim is to provide students 10 hours of course based classes every day.

It is worth mentioning here that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and PTV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard. The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary Education Umair Javaid and PTV Managing Director (MD) Amir Manzoor in a ceremony that was attended by Shafqat Mahmood, PTV General Manager (GM) Farhat Anwar and other concerned officials.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of Federal Education will broadcast a programme titled Teleschool on PTV during summer vacations for class one to 12.

PTV MD Amir Manzoor said that being a state channel, PTV was playing its part in providing education to the masses within its resources during these testing times.