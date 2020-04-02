Data shows Punjab tested over 15,000 since virus outbreak, others far behind

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab appears to be leading the battle against the coronavirus – which has affected some 845 people in Punjab and 2291 nationwide – as it has tested over 15,000 suspected cases as of writing, reports emerged on Thursday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has maintained that his province has more cases because it is conducting more tests than the other state units. However, the data shows that Murad’s province, even with the second-highest number of cases in Pakistan, has conducted only 7,000 tests so far, less than half of Punjab’s number.

According to the data obtained from multiple government sources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan’s testing figures are lower than both Sindh and Punjab.

Provincial governments, whenever contacted, have complained about the lack of testing kits and labs. However, Planning Minister Asad Umar had announced on Tuesday that the number of testing labs had increased from 13 to 30 since the outbreak and would increase to 32 in the coming days.

He added that the current testing capacity was 280,000 which was expected to increase to 900,000 by April 15.

On Saturday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had also announced the establishment of four new labs to “enhance the capacity of already-functioning ones”.

At the time, she had announced that with the establishment of new labs, the older ones would be able to test more than 15,000 samples in a week, a number now statistically proven.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had also announced that the government would acquire a synthesiser in a few weeks which would enable the country to start producing testing kits on its own.

PDMA DISTRIBUTES KITS, PPEs:

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday distributed protective kits, face masks, gloves, sanitizers among the health officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a press release, the authority said that district governments have been informed in writing about the goods.

According to PDMA, it delivered 50,000 masks in Malakand, 20,000 in Peshawar, 15,000 in Bakka Khel Task camp, 10,000 in DI Khan, 5,000 in North Waziristan and 5,000 in Bannu.

In addition to this, 10,000 PPEs have also been dispatched to district governments. “We have also provided 1,000 N-95 masks to Hayatabad Medical Complex and 2,300 to the health department,” it said.

SINDH’S VIRUS RELIEF FUND RECEIVES RS41MN: SPOKESPERSON

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced that the provincial government’s coronavirus relief fund has so far received Rs41m from private donors.

Through a tweet, he announced that “every day we will mention the total donation received & also mention the expenses incurred in respect of corona relief”.

#SindhGovt #COVIDー19 Fund as on 1st April had received a contribution of Rs 2,849,315,486 from Sindh Govt & Rs 41,325,671 from private donors. Every day we will mention the total donation received & also mention the expenses incurred in respect of corona relief — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), informing the body of its intention to establish a relief “in this time of national crisis”.

In a separate development, Sindh police directed schools and colleges to ensure that no students go to campuses to submit fee vouchers.

“One parent or guardian should go to submit the voucher to ensure that the coronavirus threat remains contained,” it said.

PML-N LAMENTS ‘LACK OF POLICY’:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb declared that the government does not have a “clear policy” to tackle the crisis which she said is troubling.

In a statement, Aurangzeb said: “Clear standard operating procedures need to be established for testing and screening patients. There needs to be a proper system regarding the medical aspects of the coronavirus implemented at a national level.”

CHINA SENDS SUPPLIES WORTH $3M:

A special Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight carrying relief supplies worth $3 million donated by China, landed in Islamabad late Wednesday night.

Through a tweet on Thursday morning, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said: “We thank Chinese people & leadership for their solidarity & appreciate #China’s continued support to combat #COVID19.”

🇵🇰 🇨🇳 Special Friendship Special flight #PIA carrying relief supplies worth US$ 3 Million from #China reached #Islamabad last night. We thank Chinese people & leadership for their solidarity & appreciate #China’s continued support to combat #COVID19.@SMQureshiPTI @zlj517 pic.twitter.com/5YyVO15dA8 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 2, 2020

Beijing is at the forefront of Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic which has killed over 47,500 people worldwide. In the last two weeks, it has donated enormous stockpiles of medical equipment and relief goods both at the government and private levels.

Today, Pakistan Ambassador in Beijing Naghmana Hashmi announced a further 35 tons of emergency relief supplies donation from the “Chinese entities and individuals”.

Relief items donated by Chinese enterprises and individuals to the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing to help Oakustan fight Coronavirus dispatched to NDMA yesterday. Great help by Chinese in fight against COVID 19. @SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk @COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ZApEiIamaf — Amb Naghmana Hashmi (@AmbNaghmanaHash) April 2, 2020

So far China has donated thousands of face masks, safety kits, personal protection equipment (PPEs) in addition to hundreds of ventilators.

The Chinese government is also helping Pakistan in building a temporary makeshift hospital in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s coronavirus toll currently stands at 2,291 with 31 reported deaths. Some 117 patients have recovered so far, according to the national database.