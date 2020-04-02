Daniel Pearl case: SHC acquits three, turns prime accused’s death sentence into jail term

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) announced its verdict today on the appeals filed by four convicts in the Daniel Pearl case, acquitting three while converting the death sentence of prime accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh’s death sentence into a seven-year jail term.

A two-judge SHC bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, had reserved the judgment last month on the appeals, filed in 2002 and were pending ever since, and an appeal of the state, seeking enhancement of the sentence, after hearing arguments and examining the record and proceedings of the case.

Pearl, the South Asia bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal, was abducted in January 2002 in Karachi and beheaded the next month, reportedly by Al-Qaeda. His murder sent shock waves throughout the world and was covered extensively in the Western media.

Following the hearings, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Hyderabad had sentenced to death prime accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh, a British national and commonly known as Shaikh Omar, and life term to co-accused Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil for the abduction of the slain journalist.

However, all four convicts had moved the SHC in 2002 challenging their convictions.

Today, the SHC ruled that none of the accused have been proven as murderers of the slain journalist while Ahmed Omer Saeed was convicted of kidnapping the deceased.