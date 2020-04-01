Sir, I am writing to you to express my deep concern over the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities which is making the life of the common people very hard. The Government has failed miserably in its promise of keeping inflation low. The prices of essential commodities such as pulses, vegetables, cereals, cooking oil, sugar, rice, and petrol, etc. have been rising unrelentingly.

All measures to bring the prices down have failed. I just want to ask the concerned ministry and authorities what is happening. The poor are desperate, while the rich are having a gala! Why does the Government not put a rein on inflation? Why is the Government PDS such a big failure?

See the paradox! On one hand we have food grains worth millions of rupees rotting in the FCI godowns, and on the other hand, the poor and the middle classes of our country are not getting the grain and pulses at reasonable price.

Why does the Government not make these food grain and pulses available to the common people?

Once the Government will supply these food items into the market, the prices will automatically go down. Besides, the Government need to act strictly against the hoarding and black-marketing of food items. Through the columns of your esteemed daily I appeal to the concerned ministry to look into the matter and take steps to alleviate people’s troubles.

Maaz Azher

Karachi