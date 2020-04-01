A meditation on death in time of viral fear

All religions envisage an Afterlife

Only atheists believe in death. Theists belong to infinity. For them, a funeral is merely transition of the atman, rooh or soul from existence on earth to a new natural beyond life.

God is synonymous with life, not death. In every religion an eternal God has promised eternity to his human creation.

Clearly the spirit, once released from human bondage, finds a far more democratic ethos. There is no distinction of social, financial or political rank in heaven, or indeed hell. In Hinduism, divinity becomes plural, but the human being cannot rise beyond the semi-divine. In Hinduism and Christianity, God can become man; man cannot become God. In Islam tauhid─ and its equivalent in Judaism─ makes God unitary and indivisible.

The origins of Hinduism lie in the Vedas. The Rig Veda is, an anthology of 1028 Sanskrit hymns originating in the Indus Valley civilization that flourished some 4000 years ago. In the Vedic beginning, there was neither existence nor non-existence, “neither death nor immortality”.

Yama, elder son of the sun, was the first man to die. He became, thereby, pathfinder to the afterlife, as well as our collective creditor: every mortal is in his debt by virtue of birth. “Go forth,” says a hymn to the dead, “go forth on those ancient paths on which our ancient fathers passed beyond. There you shall see the two kings, Yama and Varuna, rejoicing in the sacrificial drink” The next verse is an exhortation: “Unite with the fathers, with Yama, with the rewards of your sacrifices and good deeds, in the highest heaven. Leaving behind all imperfections, go back home again; merge with a glorious body.” And so, not only do the dead get a new life they also get a glorious body to replace the one incarcerated. Death is a return, not a departure.

The funeral chant in Islam is a verse from the Quran: Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’oon:from Allah we come, to Allah we go. Death is an episodic fact, a necessary prelude to the judgement day from whence begins the eternal existence in heaven or hell. This life is a mere probation, for “Every soul shall have a taste of death; and only on judgment day shall you be paid your full recompense. Only he who is saved far from the fire and admitted to the garden will have attained the object [of life]. For the life of this world is but goods and chattels of deception” [Surah 3:185].

There are graphic descriptions of heaven and hell in Surah 76, among others. Heaven, the eternal home for those who have pleased Allah, is a garden of bliss, with fountains, mansions, rivers, fruits, carpets, chaste companions, abundance, joy and tasnim, a drink superior to the purest wine. There is no vain discourse, and therefore peace and security. There is no envy, worry, toil, sorrow.

Hell, in contrast, is the abode for those who dismissed religion as an amusement. Their fate is to drink boiling, fetid water, burn in a furious fire and plead for an end that will never come. At the bottom of hell grows the tree of Zaqqum, as bitter as the food. There is much more. It is up to the human being to choose his or her destiny in the next life. “Lost indeed are they who treat it as a falsehood that they must meet Allah─ until on a sudden the hour is on them, and they say: ‘Ah! woe unto us that we took no thought of it’, for they bear their burdens on their backs, and evil indeed are the burdens that they bear” [Surah 6:31].

There is no confusion in the relationship between this life and the next. As the powerful Surah on qiyamah, or resurrection, puts it: man will be evidence against himself.

The search for this evidence is constant; two guardian angels, one sitting to the right and the other to the left note every word spoken. The first question after death is about the deceased’s conviction in Allah and His Prophet: if the answer is correct there is a pleasant wait till Paradise. This quiescent state is known as barzakh when the deceased wait till judgement or “till the day they are raised up”[Surah 23:100].

Perhaps the most powerful passage in the Quran about life and death is in Surah 50, Qaf, which contains the famous verse that Sufis cite to claim proximity to Allah: “It was We who created man, and We know what dark suggestions his soul makes to him, for We are nearer to him than [his] jugular vein”. Verse 19 says: “And the stupor of death will bring truth”. Your destination will be determined when the trumpet of judgement is blown and an angel will drive each soul to bear witness. There is no escape from judgement: “The word changes not before Me, and I do not the least injustice to My servants” [Surah 50:29].

The Persians have a term for death: Shahr-e-Khamoshiyan [City of Silence]. Allah breaks that silence with justice.

***

In his first letter to the Corinthians, St Paul dwells at length on the ultimate existentialist question, the mystery of death. He is challenging the ancient exoneration of excess, and its inherent sins, encapsulated in the aphorism: ‘Let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we die’.

Paul answers: “Lo! I tell you a mystery. We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed. For this imperishable nature must put on the imperishable, and this mortal nature must put on immortality. When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written: ‘Death is swallowed up in victory’.”

This is followed by the much-quoted lines: “O death, where is thy victory? O death, where is thy sting?”

There is eternal repose in heaven, a promise abundant through both the Old and New Testaments. In his second letter, St Peter tells the faithful to “wait for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells” echoing the revelation of the apocalypse to St John: “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and the sea was no more. And I saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband; and I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Behold, the dwelling of God is with men. He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people, and God himself will be with them; he will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away.”

Clearly, something to look forward to after an earthly life filled with misery, poverty, anxiety.

The God of the Bible is, in essence, precisely the same as the Almighty of all faiths: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end”. Alpha is genesis, when heaven and earth were the first in the sequence of creation; and in the end is liberation, the return from earth to “Our Father, who art in heaven”.

As the Bible puts it, the last enemy to be destroyed is death.

***

So what then of science, the buttress and rationale of those who dismiss God as a myth, a prop for the intellectually weak and perennially frightened? Science uses evidence and enquiry as the basis for a doctrine like the big bang theory of creation, which postulates that the universe began with a “primeval atom” some 14 billion years ago, and sneers at those who accept truth as the mysterious outpouring from a mysterious, invisible, unfathomable eternal being in the sky.

Let us set aside the temptation to treat the religious model as a metaphor for the scientific; or suggest that 14 billion years in the latest chapter of scientific chronology and a day in Genesis are merely different interpretations of our still evolving notions of time. This will merely displease votaries of both groups and persuade neither. But a book sparked a counterintuitive question: does the advance of science confirm that creation was a miracle?

Let us look at the product for a moment rather than the producer.

The author Bill Bryson erupted into the publishing universe as a big-bang travel writer, but has now emerged through a form of Darwinian literary evolution as a popular chronicler of serious science, with the unique ability to enliven facts with a gentle sense of humour. Here are a very few, randomly cherry-picked facts from his densely-packed book, The Body:

*Every day we breathe about 20,000 times, processing an average of 12,500 litres of air, taking over seven million breaths each year. Each time we breathe, we exhale 25 sextillion molecules of oxygen [even the thought of such a number is exhausting];

*The eye can distinguish between two and 7.5 million colours, and darts on an average of four times every second;

*We can detect up to a trillion odours;

*The heart beats more than 3.5 billion times during a normal lifespan;

*Every day the heart, which weighs less than a pound, dispenses 6,240 litres of blood;

*Nerve signals travel at 270 mph.

*Sneeze droplets [the latest weapon of mass destruction] can travel a distance of eight metres, drifting in suspension like a sheet for up to ten minutes;

*Around 75% of the brain is water, the rest fat and protein. Living in dark silence, the brain churns more information in 30 seconds than the Hubble Space Telescope can process in 30 years;

*One cubic millimetre of brain, equivalent to about grain of sand, can hold information equivalent to a billion copies of Bryson’s book. An average brain has the capacity to contain the entire digital content of the world, as measured in 2019.

Let’s not even go near neurons, or gape at the notion that the eyes send a hundred billion signals to the brain every second. My question is: could all this incredible machinery happen by sheer accident?

You have a signature brain. You be the judge. `