Imran says Pakistan’s coronavirus outbreak ‘under control’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the coronavirus situation in Pakistan not “as intense as other countries” as he reiterated that the situation was still under control, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said this while inaugurating the up-gradation project of Cantonment General Hospital in Rawalpindi, part of measures taken by the federal government to upgrade the decades-old, rustic public health sector as it strives hard to contain the epidemic.

On the occasion, the prime minister said, “Pakistan’s fatality ratio is far less than that of the average number of deaths across the world,” impliedly saying the condition is still under control.

“We are in the process of gathering our data,” he said, adding that the government will have a better idea of the situation after that.

Pakistan has so far succeeded in preventing the unconfined spread of coronavirus. Today, over a month after the first case was reported, the national tally stands at 2043 after the emergence of 36 new cases. 84 patients have completely recovered so far, according to the national database.

The premier said that the government stands by the medical staff including doctors and the paramedical staff as he announced to provide them with personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight the battle against the epidemic.

“Doctors, nurses and other medical staff are in the frontline of the battle and the government will ensure their safety and health.”

He said that discussions are being held on a daily basis as to how the health workers can be further supported and what further incentives can be given to them.

The prime minister also thanked the Chinese government for helping Pakistan and doling out much-needed medical supply. China has so far donated thousands of face masks, testing kits in addition to hundreds of ventilators.

He lamented that previous governments did not invest in the health sector, noting the public health facilities were “up to the mark till the ’60s and ’70s”. Similarly, the premier said, the education sector was ignored.

Prior to his address, Prime Minister Imran visited different sections of the hospital and reviewed the facilities. On the occasion, he was briefed about the project.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was also present on the occasion.

GOVT SETS UP CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUND:

Separately, Imran announced the opening of “Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020” to “help government fight the pandemic”.

The premier, through a Twitter post, announced that he wants “everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown.”

Send your tax deductible donation to Acc. No. 4162 786 786 National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi. Complete account information and transfer instructions are available at https://t.co/CRL0erEk3Z — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2020

The premier had announced to open a Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) on Monday in his third national address on the epidemic.

“Those depositing money in the fund would be given relaxation in taxes and the money would be utilised to provide food and cash to 15 million poor and needy people,” he had announced.

Reacting to the announcement, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had claimed that the government is using the fund to advance its political agenda, demanding the formation of a parliamentary monitoring committee for oversight of the funds to “ensure their justified usage”.