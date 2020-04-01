‘8171’: PM launches SMS service to help poor during pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched a national level SMS service under the “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” to cater to the financial needs of the deserving people in the wake of ongoing coronavirus situation.

Under the emergency cash programme, the needy people could get a lump sum of Rs12,000 as financial assistance for four months by sending their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number through SMS service on 8171.

The people sending their CNIC numbers would get a reply of their eligibility or otherwise for availing the facility after the analysation of data by the Ehsaas. If eligible, they will receive an SMS message informing them of how to collect money. If they are not identified in the database, they will be directed to contact their respective district administration.

Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection Sania Nishter briefed the prime minister in detail about the programme.

According to details, the Ehsaas programme has been planned in the context of the economic hardships being experienced by the vulnerable due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The currently stalled economic activity affects daily wage earners and piece-rate workers, the most. In addition, layoffs in the formal economy were also pushing people below the poverty line.