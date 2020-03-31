Water crisis in Corona time

Since the serious out break of the contagious disease COVID 19,the government has put a halt on the movement in the country in the shape of lockdown.7 days have been passed since most of the province has shut down and as promised by the government the province has not experienced loadshedding and the electricity utility bills will appear in installments. But the main concern of the province is cleanliness. Water storage has become common and a serious issue in the most areas of karachi because now a days, the public would have to consume alot of water in order to stay Clean and protect themselves from the pandemic virus.

The government has to take serious note against this issue and make sure KWSB (karachi water and sewerage board)gets water supplied in all areas.

Ibaad Hassan

Karachi