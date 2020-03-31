Punjab govt to begin distributing funds to poor from April 1

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced that it will distribute Rs4,000 among daily wage workers and people from lower-income groups on a monthly basis during the lockdown.

During a meeting here on Tuesday, it was revealed that registrations of the Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) Insaf Imdad Programme will begin from April 1.

Daily wage workers can register themselves by calling 8070, downloading a mobile app or filling an online form on their website. The government aims to provide a livelihood to more than 2.5 million poor people through the programme.

To ensure that deserving people are catered, all requests received will be validated through data from the Ehsaas Programme, the Benazir Income Support Programme and power companies.

Further, the government also announced s tax relief package worth Rs18 billion for the stability of the economy. General sales tax on online shopping, hospital and medical consultants, and construction has been completely waived off. Property tax has been deferred whereas stamp duty and capital value taxes have been reduced by 2 per cent.

Additionally, taxes on all organisations working in the field of human resources have also been reduced to zero.

It may be noted here that these developments have been made after the number of coronavirus cases in Punjab spiked dramatically.

All districts across Punjab, including vegetable markets, are being disinfected. More than 372 areas have been disinfected so far.