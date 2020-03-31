Punjab decides to close stores by 5pm

The Punjab Government on Tuesday changed its lockdown strategy, deciding to shut down all shops by 5pm.

According to the decision, the timings of markets would be 9am to 5pm from April 1. However, medical stores and pharmacies are exempt from this order.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar imposed a 14-day partial lockdown in the province in order to take strict measures to contain the coronavirus through observing of social distancing and self-quarantine aimed at thwarting the emergence of new cases.