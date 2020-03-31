PIA to partially resume int’l flights from April 2

The Pakistan International Airlines has decided to partially restore international flights from April 2 from the New Islamabad International Airport.

The passengers coming from abroad will be kept in quarantine after landing and they will need to wear gloves and masks throughout the travel.

The Foreign Office and National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday gave the nod to the PIA partially restoring international flight operations. The NSC will give its formal approval to the move on Wednesday.

According to a report, two charter flights carrying 400 passengers will set off for Toronto, Canada from the Islamabad International Airport. The flights will include the officers and staff of the Canadian High Commission.

The authorities are also considering running three commercial flights to the UK from April 4 after the completion of the necessary protective measures.

Flight services will not be available during the travel. In addition, the passengers will be tested for body temperatures prior to boarding.