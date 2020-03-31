Info minister opposes Tiger Force name for volunteer team

–Local bodies have been deprived of performing essential duties due to Punjab govt’s mistake, says Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while reacting to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s decision to form a volunteer force, called Tiger Force, to help during the pandemic said that the premier had already used the word tigers on previous occasions and people would certainly voice reservations against the force’s name.

Shah said that people from all over the country would appreciate it if the premier renames the force to Pakistan Volunteers Force.

The provincial minister also said that it was better to simply distribute ration amongst the needy and create awareness amongst the masses by utilising the services of local government representatives instead of creating a volunteer force.

“There is a large number of municipal employees in local bodies to cope with emergencies,” he said.

Syed Nasir Shah also strongly condemned that the local government institutions in Punjab were abolished two years before the completion of their tenure. “Due to this unfounded step of the Punjab government, local bodies have been deprived of performing essential duties in this critical situation,” he added.

In addition, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government needed the full cooperation of the people to fight deadly disease like the Coronavirus.

Speaking about the on-ground situation and the Sindh government’s work, the minister said that if people did not follow the government’s instructions and breached the lockdown, then there were obvious chances of further problems.

“Please don’t forget that coronavirus is a deadly disease that has engulfed the entire world,” he said.

“So far, the Sindh government has prepared eleven thousand volunteers to help the needy. This number could be increased as needed. The government is also trying to ensure that all relief goods are provided to the needy at their doorstep,” he added.

The provincial minister appreciated religious scholars, doctors, paramedical staff and media persons who were supporting the government by delivering their services to the people continuously.

“The government also highly regards the services of the Pakistan Army, Paramilitary Rangers, police and other security agencies’ for ensuring full implementation of the Sindh government’s lockdown orders.

It may be mentioned here that heads of all security agencies have been asked to tell their personnel deployed on roads to respect people.

“The Sindh government is standing side by side with the people of the province as well as the entire country during these difficult times,” Syed Nasir Hussain Shah concluded.