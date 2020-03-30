Thousand bed isolation center activated at Lahore Expo Center

LAHORE: The Punjab government has activated a 1000 bed isolation centre which will serve as a temporary hospital at the Expo Centre here along with the provision of 35 ventilators, Pakistan Today learnt on Monday.

The centre will have a staff of 1,900, including doctors and paramedical staff while the staff and management will be under Mayo Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was decided during a meeting among the higher-ups that expo centre may be utilised an as temporary isolation centre in the wake of coronavirus threat.

Provincial Minister Health Yasmeen Rashid informed that “Rescue 1122 and Mayo Hospital will jointly run this place. The triage would be done by 1122 team and they would be checking all the patients which will be brought into the centre”.

“Rescue 1122 has the facility of ambulances and they will sort out that whom to send to the hospital and who would be taken to the isolation ward of the expo centre,” she added.

The hall with 300 hundred beds has been opened and if it fills the next hall of 300 would be opened. Training of staff is also going on. During training, the staff is being guided on using precautionary kits and how to manage the patients.

The centre will also serve as a research centre where doctors along with expert doctors from America will research on suitable medicines for fighting this pandemic.