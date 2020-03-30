﻿ Buzdar approves Rs10 billion Punjab CM Insaaf Imdad Package - Pakistan Today

Buzdar approves Rs10 billion Punjab CM Insaaf Imdad Package

by APP , (Last Updated 5 hours ago)

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved the Rs10 billion for the Punjab CM Insaaf Imdad Package.

Chairing a meeting here at his office, the chief minister directed the relevant quarters to launch the package at the earliest by providing financial assistance to the needy families through a foolproof mechanism. He added that financial assistance of Rs4000 each would be distributed among 2.5 million deserving families.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman P&D, ACS (Infrastructure), secretaries of Finance, Information and P&D departments, and Chairman PITB attended the meeting.

Buzdar said that financial grant under the relief package would be in addition to relief package of the federal government to facilitate the daily wagers.

Giving details of the package, Buzdar said that applications would be received online and after verification of the antecedents, the money would be transferred online, while complaints in this regard could also be registered online.

He directed that the application form be made simple and only necessary information like names, CNICs and mobile phone numbers of the applicants be collected.

The Punjab government, he said, had taken unprecedented steps to cope with coronavirus and the impecunious families would not be left alone.

