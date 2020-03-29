Sindh govt develops App to distribute ration among daily wagers, poor

–Ration for 1.4 million families would cost Rs7.7 billion

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has established the Sindh Relief Initiative Application with a URL address under which social welfare organisations interested in working with his government would have to get registered to distribute ration among daily wagers.

The CM was presiding over a meeting of welfare organisations here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisor law, special assistants, head of various welfare organisations, Sindh chief secretary, IG Police, home secretary, Karachi Additional IG, PSCM, secretary finance and others.

The Sindh Relief Initiative is aimed at providing ration to daily wagers and needy people at their doorstep while having a joint working group without duplication,” he said, adding that daily wagers would also have to get registered through the application.

“I have developed this mechanism to reach each and every family so, that nobody goes to sleep hungry,” he said.

The chief minister said that according to 2017’s census, the population of the province comes to 50 million out of which 10 million people or 1.4 million families are daily wagers who will have to be provided with ration bags.

He said that out of 10 million daily wagers, 25 per cent were associated with construction industry covered under the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), 35 per cent were affiliated with the textile and ancillary industry and were also registered with EOBI whereas 40 per cent workers working in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), cottage and roadside shops, and the transport industry were not registered with any organisation such as EOBI or Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI).

Shah revealed that if an average family was provided with a ration bag of Rs5,500, the amount to cover 1.4 million families would cost Rs7.7 billion.

The chief minister said that all stakeholders, including government and non-government organisations, should use the same platform to promote uniformity in the disbursement exercise. “Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) for disbursement are to be signed by all stakeholders,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that besides ration to daily wagers, the Sindh Relief Initiative App would provide a single platform for all relief activities.

The Sindh CM thanked organisations such as the Karachi Relief Trust, Saylani Welfare, Edhi, Bait-us-Salam, Citizen Foundation, Chhipa, Zindagi Trust, Patient Aid and various others who were supporting the government in its initiative.

He said that with the support of the government, welfare organisations, like Saylani, Chhipa, Alamgir, Zindagi Trust and others had already started distributing ration among daily wagers and needy people in different areas and around 200,000 families had so far been provided with a 15 day ration bag.

The application’s URL address is https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailes?id=inc.codelabs.krtvolunteer.

The chief minister said that Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister LG Nasir Shah and Advisor Murtaza Wahab would be coordinating the distribution of ration with all welfare organisations.