Twitterati slam Fawad Chaudhry for criticising country’s universities

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday was called out for criticising the role of Pakistani universities in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, as social media users said that he had other issues that needed his attention.

“Where are Pak Universities? Everywhere in the world Universities are providing a guideline to the Govts through leading research and policy papers, why Pak Unis are silent spectators?” Fawad tweeted.

“In our country, the state chooses to spend more on defense spending instead,” Assistant Professor of Sociology at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Nida Kirmani tweeted in response.

Comedian Shehzad Ghais said that the minister’s statement was a distraction.

Similarly, the general public was of the opinion that the minister should have done some work in his assigned department so that it could help the public at this difficult time.

Interestingly, Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Asghar Zaidi also tweeted a response in which he posted research by GCU, pointing out that older people bear the burden of the spread of coronavirus.