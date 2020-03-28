Special flight to bring back 60 stranded Pakistanis tonight

ISLAMABAD: The government has given one-time permission to an international carrier to bring back 60 Pakistanis stranded abroad, reports emerged on Saturday.

According to Aviation Division Spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the flight will land in Islamabad around 10:20 PM.

Khokhar has assured that the returning Pakistanis will be made to strictly follow the Health Ministry’s instructions.

Last week, the federal government had suspended all inbound international flights, initially for a period of two weeks, in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has affected some 597,458 people worldwide. At the time, it was reported that some 200,000 passengers were slated to arrive in Pakistan in the next two weeks.

A number of Pakistanis, including some actors, are currently stranded in different parts of the world. From the showbiz industry, the cast of an upcoming film, Ishrat Made in China, is stuck in Thailand post pack-up. Those stranded include actors Shamoon Abbasi and Sanam Saeed among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, 101 Pakistanis, who were stranded at airports in Abu Dhabi and Doha, were flown back to Pakistan after the federal government granted special permission to Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways to operate flights.

Pakistan’s virus tally currently stands at 1,365 with 10 reported deaths. Some 25 patients have recovered so far, according to the national database.

The toll has witnessed a constant rise despite all-out measures by the government to contain the virus’ spread. Yesterday, despite the directives by the Sindh and Balochistan governments regarding a ban on congregational prayers, citizens flouted the orders and flocked mosques and other places of worship to offer their weekly prayers.

According to a report, gatherings were seen at Faizan-e-Medina — managed by a religious organisation Dawat-e-Islami, in Hyderabad’s Effendi Town.

A congregation was also reportedly held at a jamaat khana of the Bohra community in Burhani Nagar in Hyderabad. By the time the area’s SSP arrived, people had returned home. Police and Rangers were able to restrict congregations in other areas, however.