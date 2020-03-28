Rana Sanaullah skips hearing amid virus threat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan skipped hearing in a case pertaining to drug smuggling on Saturday, citing prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

In the previous hearing, anti-narcotics judge Shakir Hassan had directed Sanaullah to appear before the court on Mar 28 (today) for the indictment in the drug case. However, the former minister, through his counsel, submitted a plea, seeking exemption from appearance in the wake of the pandemic.

Subsequently, the plea was accepted by the judge and the lawyers were asked to appear before the court again on April 25 for the further proceedings of the case.

In the previous hearing, the court had deferred the indictment of Rana Sanaullah in the case till today.

Sanaullah was arrested in July last year from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2) by the Lahore team of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

At the time, the ANF had not officially specified the charges on which Sanaullah has been picked up, saying drugs were recovered from Sanaullah’s car.