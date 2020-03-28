Punjab govt to establish 4 new labs to enhance testing capacity: minister

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday announced that the Punjab government has decided to establish four new laboratories to enhance the capacity of those already-functioning and testing coronavirus samples.

In a media talk, Dr. Yasmin stated that with the establishment of new labs, the older ones would be able to test more than 15,000 samples in a week.

“Positive virus cases would be sent to isolation wards while the suspects with negative results would be advised to adopt self-isolation as a precaution,” she said.

The minister further said, “We have around 19,000 diagnostic kits as of now, however, China will send more kits and other relevant equipment within the next few days which will, then, be distributed among all four provinces per demand and need.”

Replying to a question about the death of an elderly man due to alleged official negligence at the Mayo Hospital in Lahore, Dr. Yasmin said the patient was experiencing hallucination and collapsed in the toilet, thus ruling out any negligence on part of the administration.