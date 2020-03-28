Pakistani cabbies in Spain provide free transport to doctors amid virus outbreak

BARCELONA: As the coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate in Spain, Pakistani taxi drivers in Barcelona – the cosmopolitan capital of the sixth-largest European economy – have melted the hearts of Spaniards by providing free transport services to the medical personnel, assigned with treating COVID-19 patients.

According to Mohammad Shahbaz Khatana, a taxi driver in Barcelona, “We are providing doctors, who are working to treat the virus patients, with free rides to their workplaces and back home.”

“Initially, it was just me and a few other [Pakistani] cabbies,” he said, adding: “But soon, we were joined by other drivers in the vicinity, and, now, the number has reached to 150 in just a few days.”

“The taxi drivers are taking all the precautionary measures necessary to avoid the disease.”

According to Khatana, their taxi association has provided the drivers’ contact directory to the local health administration so that they can call taxis in when needed.

Pakistani taxi drivers , more than 150, in Barcelona and other cities, are providing free transportation to medical staff treating COVID 19 patients.THANK YOU for this generous and noble initiative 🇪🇸🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/rdAwDdZzpw — Spain in Pakistan (@SpaininPakistan) March 27, 2020

Spain sits at fourth position in the list of worst-hit countries, following the US, Italy and China. So far, it has reported some 65,719 cases with 5,138 deaths. Global virus tally is close to 600,000 with 27,365 reported deaths. 133,363 patients have recovered, according to the official database.

Whereas, Pakistan has reported 1,365 cases. According to the national database, some 25 patients have completely recovered so far.