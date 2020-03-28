Pakistan reports another death, cases cross 1,400

–Mirza says people, health workers with respiratory diseases, severley ill people eligible for COVID-19 testing

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan coronavirus tally on Saturday touched 1,415, as the country struggles to contain cases after losing 12 lives to the pandemic since the outbreak in February.

Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on information Ajmal Wazir has confirmed a fourth death from coronavirus in the province. The woman belonged to the Lower Dir area and had recently returned from Umrah. Her village has been put under quarantine.

Twenty-five people have so far recovered from the virus.

Punjab leads the provinces with 497 cases, followed by Sindh with its 457 cases. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far detected 133 and 180 cases, respectively.

With the emergence of new cases, Islamabad has now 37 cases. Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have 109 cases as of now.

Pakistan’s rising number of cases is being attributed to gross mismanagement of pilgrims at the Taftan quarantine centre and people’s reluctance to obey the social distancing directives.

A contingent of seven buses carrying 204 pilgrims who had been under quarantine at the Taftan border left on Saturday to take the pilgrims back to their homes. Of the 204 pilgrims, 77 are from Balochistan, 63 from Punjab, 59 from Sindh and 5 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CRITERIA FOR CORONA TEST:

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza identified four types of people who can get tested for coronavirus: asthma patients who have come in contact with Covid-19 patients; patients with respiratory illnesses or immuno-deficiencies; asthma patients who are health workers; patients who are currently admitted in hospitals and are severely ill.

He added that people who have other underlying conditions such as diabetes or heart problems and who have come into contact with virus-positive patients or those under quarantine can also be tested.