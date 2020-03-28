KP poultry scheme attracts over 100,000 applications

PESHAWAR: In a bid to ‘revive the economy’, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Livestock Department has completed the distribution of 100,000 forms under the Domestic Poultry Farming Scheme announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan last year.

The project was initially implemented in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts and it would be launched in other districts of the province soon.

Under the scheme, at least 1 million chickens would be distributed during the next four years, for which the provincial government has allocated Rs843 million in the budget. 80 per cent funding is being provided by the provincial government while the federal government is financing 20 per cent of the scheme.

Director livestock Dr Aftab told Pakistan Today that the process of distribution of chickens in nine districts is completed and that the scheme will be started in DI Khan, Tank, Malakand and Hazara soon.

Now the government has also added tribal districts to the poultry scheme to revive the economy at the ground level, he added.

According to Dr Aftab, the livestock department has set a target of 41 units this year. Due to the public interest in the scheme, at least 100,000 forms have been distributed till the end of this year. And 166,000 units will be distributed during the next four years.

Director Dr Aftab said that high-quality poultry units will be distributed in all districts of the province, including merged districts at discounted prices. He explained the unit consisted of six hens, about 80 to 85 days old, at a price of Rs1050.

Due to lack of proper policy in past, the productivity of rural poultry and indigenous eggs has decreased, he said, adding the scheme will not only increase productivity but the rural veterinary centres will also be equipped for the treatment of poultry.

On the other hand, there have also been public complaints regarding the poultry scheme launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that after distributing the chickens, the livestock department does not visit them which will likely to have an adverse effect on the project.