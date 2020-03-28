Individuals equally responsible in fight against coronavirus, Firdous says

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Saturday that adopting precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus was responsibility of every person.

In a tweet, the SAPM said the second session of consultations with provincial information ministers would be held today to create public awareness and make the exchange of information among federation and provinces more effective and harmonious.

According to Firdous, different proposals, seeking to ensure the safety of journalists and workers would also come under discussion.