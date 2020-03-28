‘Good particles who have been wronged’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi defends coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – Hamza Ali Abbasi is the first celebrity, human, and living creature to defend popular viral infection COVID-19, after multiple video trended on social media of people, authorities, countries and the entire world bullying the particles of the virus.

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), with global attention dedicated to its elimination.

The actor-turned-whatever-he-feels-like-on-a-given-day Abbasi, who is known for giving opinions that no one has asked of him, specialising among these in those that he isn’t qualified for, took it upon himself to give his two cents about the situation, defending the virus.

“Absolutely disgusted by the behaviour of global authorities and media who in this time of crisis are creating chaos and making false accusations. These are good particles who have been wronged,” wrote Abbasi on his Facebook page.

Abbasi revealed that he has met coronavirus, albeit via video call, and said that the world would feel differently if they similarly connected with particles of the viral infection.

“During our meeting, coronavirus clarified the allegations of irresponsibly spreading the infection. COVID-19 is one of the nicest, most polite, viruses I have met. It promotes tolerance and humanity. It is also, unfortunately, the most misunderstood virus in Pakistan right now,” he added.