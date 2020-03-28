Fawad calls for unity among political parties amid coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday called for unity among political parties amid coronavirus outbreak, saying the opposition should lend its “political, moral and financial support” to the government to tackle the pandemic.

According to APP, Fawad, in a media talk, criticized the previous governments for ignoring the science and technology sector. “The government has been tackling the COVID-19 effectively and it is evident from the fact that Pakistan has suffered less damage than other developed nations including the US and Italy,” he stated.

“The previous government of the PML-N had left the health sector in deteriorated condition as only 2700 ventilators were present in the hospitals [when the crisis emerged] out of which only 1500 were operational,” Fawad said, adding: “That shows their immense apathy towards the health sector.”

The opposition should stand united with the government at this critical time to combat the threat instead of creating problems for the government, he advised.

In response to a query, the minister said all Muslims should follow the directions of the Saudi Arabian government in observance of the religious rituals.