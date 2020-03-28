Coronavirus situation in Azad Kashmir under control: govt

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Minister for Information and Tourism Raja Mushtaq Minhas Saturday said the AJ&K government was taking safety measures to control the spread of coronavirus as he assured that the situation in the mountainous valley was “under complete control”.

Mushtaq, while talking to media, said the government was closely monitoring the situation. “Only two cases were reported in AJ&K and they were being provided with the best medical care,” he said.

The minister said all necessary measures were already taken for the safety of citizens. The virus would be eliminated soon with the joint efforts of the government and the public, he added.

“People will not be allowed to travel unnecessarily or leave their homes unless absolutely necessary,” he said, adding that the suspension of public transport was also a part of the lockdown.

He said the government has put in place extensive restrictions for incoming international traffic to contain the potential spread of the virus.

“Under the safety program, all individuals seeking entering into AJ&K would have to furnish their one-month travel history. If the health official detects any sign of illness in the passenger, he will immediately inform the concerned deputy commissioner of the district.”

Different isolation units have been opened across AJ&K to treat affectees, he added.

He said since the doctors and health workers were at greater risk, therefore, the safety kits are being provided to them for their safety.