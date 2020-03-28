Chohan says Punjab govt providing every facility to virus affectees

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Saturday that the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, is committed to providing maximum facilities to coronavirus patients.

In a statement, Chohan announced that stringent arrangements have been made to keep the supply chain healthy, saying the government has set up 25 flour sale points in Lahore to avoid any shortage.

“Punjab government has made adequate arrangements to keep over 25, 000 people in social isolation. and Health Ministry has virus testing kits in abundance,” he said.

The minister also appealed to the people to stay in their homes and follow social distancing.