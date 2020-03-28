Chinese medical team to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: A medical team from China will arrive at Islamabad airport today afternoon to assist the civilian administration in its fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The team will also bring medical supplies from China.

According to the program, the team will be welcomed at the airport by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and officials from the National Health Institute (NIH) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Yesterday, the second shipment of healthcare products and protective gear arrived from China.

A statement issued from Sindh Governor House said: “The fresh shipment of the donation carries 56,000 testing kits and consignment of protective N-95 masks for healthcare officials and volunteers.”

Officials further announced that as an understanding between the two governments, further consignments of healthcare products and protective supplies will “arrive soon” from China.

Observers and health experts believe Pakistan’s coronavirus testing capability will improve significantly as the donation from Beijing would lead to tests of more than five million people.

PILGRIMS, WHO TESTED NEGATIVE, BEING SENT HOME

Sindh government is sending home those pilgrims, who had tested negative for the virus in quarantine.

A contingent of seven buses carrying 204 pilgrims who had been under quarantine at the Taftan border crossing left to take the pilgrims back to their homes.

Of the 204 pilgrims, 77 are from Balochistan, 63 from Punjab, 59 from Sindh and 5 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SPIKE IN CASES

Despite all-out efforts by the government to contain the virus spread, the toll has witnessed a constant rise. Punjab, which saw a huge surge in cases yesterday, has reported 7 new cases today, pushing the provincial tally to 497.