Chinese medical team to arrive in Islamabad today as cases spike

ISLAMABAD: A medical team from China will arrive at Islamabad airport today afternoon to assist the civilian administration in its fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The team will also bring medical supplies from China.

According to the program, the team will be welcomed at the airport by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and officials from the National Health Institute (NIH) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Yesterday, the second shipment of healthcare products and protective gear arrived from China.

A statement issued from Sindh Governor House said: “The fresh shipment of the donation carries 56,000 testing kits and consignment of protective N-95 masks for healthcare officials and volunteers.”

Officials further announced that as an understanding between the two governments, further consignments of healthcare products and protective supplies will “arrive soon” from China.

Observers and health experts believe Pakistan’s coronavirus testing capability will improve significantly as the donation from Beijing would lead to tests of more than five million people.

PILGRIMS, WHO TESTED NEGATIVE, BEING SENT HOME:

Sindh government is sending home those pilgrims, who had tested negative for the virus in quarantine.

A contingent of seven buses carrying 204 pilgrims who had been under quarantine at the Taftan border crossing left to take the pilgrims back to their homes.

Of the 204 pilgrims, 77 are from Balochistan, 63 from Punjab, 59 from Sindh and 5 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Separately, Karachi Police booked 88 and detained at least 38 clerics and mosque staff members across the city for violating the Sindh government’s restrictions on congregational prayers.

The FIRs were registered under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (omission to assist public servant when bound by law to give assistance) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 4 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act, 2014.

Among those booked were mosque members of the New Memon Masjid in Bolton Market and Baitul Salam Masjid in the DHA neighborhood.

KP TURNS SCHOOLS INTO ISOLATION CENTRES:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will convert 231 schools across the province into quarantine centres.

Earlier on Friday, the KP government had announced that educational institutes, both public and private, across the province will remain closed till May 31 as the province continues to combat the virus.

PP DELIVERS PENSIONS AT DOORSTEP:

In a remarkable development, Pakistan Post started delivering pensions to people’s homes amid a partial lockdown and restriction on movement throughout the country.

Minister of Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed called the employees of the post office, who were delivering pensions, the “real heroes” and said that 1.5 million elderly people would have their pensions delivered at home.

Pakistan Post’s efforts have been recognised by the Universal Post Union, the UN’s specialised agency.

#PakistanPost has started delivering pensions to 1.5 million people at their doorstep to protect them from #coronavirus by ensuring social distancing & staying-at-home. In 3 days PKR 3.1 bn were paid out to 200,000 pensioners. @ImranKhanPTI @PakistanPMDU @PakPostOffice #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0hKWeKDzLB — UniversalPostalUnion (@UPU_UN) March 27, 2020

SPIKE IN CASES:

Despite all-out efforts by the government to contain the virus spread, the toll has witnessed a constant rise. Punjab, which saw a huge surge in cases yesterday, has reported 7 new cases today, pushing the provincial tally to 497.