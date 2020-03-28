600 fake sanitiser bottles seized, culprits held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: As many as six hundred bottles of fake hand sanitiser were seized and culprits held here in the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to details, district administration, Peshawar Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq Afridi and Faqirabad SHO Javed Akhtar jointed raided a plaza in Faqirabad area of Peshawar.

During the raid, six hundreds bottles of fake sanitisers were seized and some arrests were also made.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan is currently facing a shortage of face masks and hand sanitiser amid its battle with the coronavirus.

The government has repeatedly warned stores and manufacturing companies against hoarding and profiteering of the product.