Unaired bit from Tariq Jamil’s ARY appearance sees him describe PM as voluptuous, curvaceous hoor

LAHORE – Renowned cleric Tariq Jamil was invited on ARY on Sunday where he offered prayers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Jamil’s appearance on the show hosted by Waseem Badami also saw him back Prime Minister Imran Khan amidst the criticism he has been getting in recent days with regards to his inaction over the spread of coronavirus.

While the show was widely viewed and garnered high ratings, The Dependent has learnt that a two-minute footage from within the show wasn’t aired. The footage, available exclusively with The Dependent, sees Jamil describe PM Khan as a ‘voluptuous hoor’.

“Voluptuous, curvaceous, a sight unlike that you have ever seen – a sight that no one can imagine, let alone experience with his eyes,” Jamil is seen saying in part of the video. “How can I tell you just how beautiful? How can I? Trust me. The smile, oye hoye hoye hoye – it’s to die for,” he added.

“With most beautiful faces, even the most beautiful faces, the beauty is limited and stops at one time. But in this case, the beauty is never ending and evolving.

“Once you see this face you’ll find it unbelievably beautiful, when you see it again it will be 70 times more beautiful, and then when you see it again, it will be another 70 times more beautiful – so the attraction will continue. I have been looking for 40 years and haven’t been able to look anywhere else.

“The youth is never ending. The youth keeps on increasing with years – seconds in fact. So just imagine the extent of beauty,” he said.