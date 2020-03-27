Two doctors test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE: Two doctors who were treating COVID-19 patients in Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine centre tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

According to Punjab Secretary for Primary Healthcare Muhammad Usman, both doctors were treating patients in the DG Khan Isolation ward.

Dr Usama and Dr Saba, detected with COVID-19 have been kept in an isolation ward and are undergoing treatment, said health secretary.

He said that the condition of both doctors was out of danger.

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown on Friday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 24,000 people dead.

In Spain, the number of fatalities surpassed those of China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged three months ago, making it the hardest-hit nation after Italy.