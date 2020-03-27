Trend of isolation

Humans are complicated species of the nature every person have its own perspective in order of dealing with trauma or miseries. World has mix plate of different folks mind sets. Some go into isolation and some likely to hibernate where some just go with the flow like they burry it all inside as nothing wrong happened. Isolation is seen as the state of minimal contact with others instance living in own fantasy or meeting less people. Every of us have had been gone through this phase or some are suffering. People use to come over this stage at their “DARK” by multiple of causes but not by their own willingness. Perhaps it’s good for acute patients health but its harming new generations as they are becoming the part of seclusion, they maybe physically contact but oftenly avoid to surrounded by people although are inhibited from doing so by factors such as depression, introversion, sorrow and grief leads person to feel vulnerable , needing some comfort.

The main idea behind talking regarding is that how in isolation people recover instead of suppressing their emotions or by getting negative vibes in it. In this room of separation you might target both positivity and negativity according to ones situation. Most ideas are born and lost in isolation!!.

Majority are surviving with social isolation which is spreading negativity all over. Its time to be united so that we can fight as a nation. If we stay like this forever than in history we would be titled

Misbah Javed

Karachi