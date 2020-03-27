Salute to doctors

Doctors who are known as the second name of God, really contribute well to their name. In this time of danger where people are afraid of Covid-19 to go outside. On the other side, they are out of their homes just for us and our nation. So we must contribute a bit to support and encourage them. It is the time to show our patriotism and unity for the country by implementing the instructions given by doctors.

We can’t work like them but can show loyalty by holding white flag on the roofs of our homes today on March 27 exactly 6:00pm to encourage the legends.

Meer Khan Ghulam Qadir

Karachi