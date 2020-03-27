Punjab government limits congregational prayers

LAHORE: After Sindh and Balochistan, the Punjab government on Friday limited congregational prayers in a bid to curb the swiftly increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

The provincial government issued the notification after consulting religious scholars and health experts.

According to a notification, only three to five mosque staff members (such as the imam and khateeb) are allowed to pray in the mosque.

The move has been taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sindh government had announced ban congregational prayers in mosques, including Friday prayers, in the province till April 5.

The decision was announced by the provincial spokesman Murtaza Wahab on his Twitter account. He said that the provincial government has taken a big decision placing a ban on congregational prayers at the mosques from masses.

“The decision is taken after consulting all religious leaders hailing from different school of thoughts and medical experts,” he said.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday announced that the countrywide mosques would remain open amid coronavirus pandemic with limitations applied to the congregation within their premises during five-time prayers and Friday prayer.