PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of deep-lying playmaker, and diverse attacker, Aamir Liaquat on a five-year contract. The Ligue 1 champions made the announcement on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to announce @AamirLiaquat, the 48-year-old personal attacker and deep liar, has signed a five year contract with @PSG_English!” tweeted the official PSG English language handle.

The renowned player, who can play as a televangelist, scholar, comedian, actor and politician, on either left or right wing – or even down the middle – depending on opportunism, has joined the Parisians in a €0 million deal.

Aamir Liaquat has spent the previous two seasons with PTI, making 148 TV appearances and contributing 43 goals and 38 assists in all competitions. He was especially productive in 2018, helping his team ensure an important win in Karachi. Liaquat has also played for big names such as MQM, Geo, ARY and Bol.

Experts believe that Liaquat’s move to PSG will help the side’s bid to win the UEFA Champions League. Superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr have welcomed the move.

“I’m just happy that I’m not the only high profile play-actor at PSG anymore,” said Neymar Jr while talking to The Dependent.